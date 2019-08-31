Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/31/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Stocks snapped a four-week losing streak to end August just a few percentage points below their all-time high, but many investors remain wary.

Drivers hitting the road this holiday weekend are set to enjoy the cheapest Labor Day gas prices in three years, a boon to consumers.

U.S. households ramped up their spending in July, continuing a solid performance by the economy's driving force.

The decadelong economic expansion has showered the U.S. with staggering new wealth but the windfall has bypassed many Americans, data show.

The personal account of Twitter CEO Dorsey was hacked and filled with erratic and racist tweets, in a high-profile security misstep at the company.

Bankruptcies are rising in the U.S. oil patch as investors' disaffection with shale companies reverberates.

Google has agreed to pay around $200 million to settle an FTC probe into alleged abuses of children's privacy on YouTube.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.24% 1191.41 Delayed Quote.13.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.05% 59.06 Delayed Quote.10.90%
WTI -2.72% 55.01 Delayed Quote.22.42%
