Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The ECB cut its key interest rate and launched a sweeping package of bond purchases that lays the groundwork for a long period of ultraloose monetary policy, jolting European financial markets.

U.S. stocks rose after the ECB unveiled its stimulus efforts and U.S.-China trade tensions showed signs of easing. The Dow gained 0.2%.

WeWork's parent has chosen to list on Nasdaq and plans sweeping governance changes as the firm speeds up preparations for its IPO.

Juul is debating internally whether to embrace or push back on part of the administration's plan to pull most e-cigarettes from the market.

OxyContin maker Purdue canceled plans earlier this year to launch a foundation to fund opioid-addiction treatment and research.

A coalition of state attorneys general is zeroing in on Google's dominant presence in the digital-ad market, according to a civil subpoena.

Federal regulators have ordered Google to assure employees they are allowed to speak out on political and workplace issues.

Global investment bankers launched the underwriting process for the initial public offering of Saudi oil company Aramco in Dubai.

OPEC and its oil-producing allies put off talk of further output reductions.

A high-ranking UAW official was charged with embezzlement of union money, as a corruption probe into the union gains momentum.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.23% 1234.97 Delayed Quote.18.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 60.18 Delayed Quote.15.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 8194.467382 Delayed Quote.21.84%
WTI -0.16% 54.96 Delayed Quote.28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aOil slips on global demand fears despite U.S.-China trade talk hopes
RE
02:56aAsia shares at six-week high on trade progress, ECB easing
RE
02:55aAsia shares at six-week high on trade progress, ECB easing
RE
02:53aForeign trophy hunters scent bargains in Britain as pound weakens
RE
02:52aUK fund assets flatline at £7.7 trillion in 2018 - report
RE
02:52aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Inflation Movements in August 2019
PU
02:51aUK freelancer earnings stagnate in second quarter - survey
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUK's Labour likely to extend reach of planned financial transaction tax
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips on global demand fears despite U.S.-China trade talk hopes
4Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
5Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group