What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The ECB cut its key interest rate and launched a sweeping package of bond purchases that lays the groundwork for a long period of ultraloose monetary policy, jolting European financial markets.

U.S. stocks rose after the ECB unveiled its stimulus efforts and U.S.-China trade tensions showed signs of easing. The Dow gained 0.2%.

WeWork's parent has chosen to list on Nasdaq and plans sweeping governance changes as the firm speeds up preparations for its IPO.

Juul is debating internally whether to embrace or push back on part of the administration's plan to pull most e-cigarettes from the market.

OxyContin maker Purdue canceled plans earlier this year to launch a foundation to fund opioid-addiction treatment and research.

A coalition of state attorneys general is zeroing in on Google's dominant presence in the digital-ad market, according to a civil subpoena.

Federal regulators have ordered Google to assure employees they are allowed to speak out on political and workplace issues.

Global investment bankers launched the underwriting process for the initial public offering of Saudi oil company Aramco in Dubai.

OPEC and its oil-producing allies put off talk of further output reductions.

A high-ranking UAW official was charged with embezzlement of union money, as a corruption probe into the union gains momentum.