What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

A panel of international air-safety regulators is finishing a report that is expected to criticize the initial U.S. approval process for Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

Amazon has adjusted its product-search system to more prominently feature listings that are more profitable for the firm, a move that could favor its own brands.

WeWork's parent is expected to postpone its IPO after investors questioned how much the company is worth and raised doubts about its corporate governance.

Oil prices logged one of their largest rallies ever, highlighting anxiety that attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil industry could present a new threat to the global economy.

Saudi officials are discussing delaying Aramco's IPO in the wake of the weekend attacks.

Shares of U.S. energy producers surged, with a range of companies closing more than 10% higher.

The Dow snapped an eight-session winning streak and haven assets rallied. The blue chips lost 0.5%.

GM stands to lose as much as $100 million a day if a strike by 46,000 auto workers at more than 30 factories continues.

The U.S. is poised to impose new tariffs on EU exports over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the EU's trade chief said.

Two traders and one former executive at JPMorgan were charged with manipulating prices for precious-metals futures contracts.