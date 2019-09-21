What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes in its U.S. stores as mounting regulatory and health concerns around vaping prompt retailers to reassess how such products are sold.

AT&T's Stephenson met this week with the activist investor pressing the company to rethink its strategy and sell off more assets.

Facebook said it suspended tens of thousands of apps over data-privacy concerns as it attempts to tighten oversight of developers.

A campaign against Amazon that claims to have grass-roots support has received backing from some of the firm's chief rivals.

Fed officials are studying whether market plumbing issues contributed to a spike in short-term lending rates this week.

Major U.S. stock indexes broke a three-week winning streak, closing with losses after a volatile stretch in the markets.

Apple's iPhone 11 went on sale world-wide. New cameras and lower prices are aimed at addressing a sales slide in China.

Mitsubishi Corp. said a unit lost about $320 million on energy derivatives due to unauthorized trades.