What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

11/09/2019 | 02:48am EST

Banks jockeying for a role in WeWork's public debut wooed founder Adam Neumann with sky-high valuations, but their loans to the firm told a different story.

Alibaba is aiming to raise up to $15 billion with a new listing in Hong Kong this month, reviving the offering even as the city's political climate remains unstable.

China geared up for the annual "Singles Day" consumer splurge. This year's retail event is expected to be bigger than ever.

U.S. stocks clinched fresh records and government-bond yields notched their biggest weekly gain in a month as investors grew more confident.

McDonald's first learned roughly three weeks ago of the relationship that cost Easterbrook his job as chief executive.

A Milan court convicted 13 former and current executives of Monte dei Paschi, Deutsche Bank and Nomura of a number of financial crimes.

Blackstone is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as it pushes to invest more in fast-growing companies.

Amtrak inched closer to breaking even last year as rising ridership and cost cuts continued to improve its financial performance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.27% 187.16 Delayed Quote.36.54%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.21% 6.901 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.27% 193.61 Delayed Quote.9.03%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.59% 1373 End-of-day quote.-43.96%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.54% 520 End-of-day quote.25.97%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.25% 51.53 Delayed Quote.72.86%
