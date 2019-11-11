What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Aramco revealed a steep drop in profit related to attacks on its facilities in September, highlighting the risks to investors ahead of what could be the world's largest IPO.

More borrowers are going underwater on car loans in an echo of how consumers treated houses during the last financial crisis.

Boeing hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines before year's end even if regulators haven't approved related pilot training.

Viacom and CBS are realigning creative-operations leadership ahead of the expected closing of their merger in early December.

WeWork was wrangling with the SEC over a controversial metric weeks before the startup expected its stock to begin trading publicly.

Farmers are turning to high-interest loans outside traditional banks to stay afloat as financial stress mounts in the Farm Belt.

Tencent is looking to make more console games for U.S. consumers by leveraging its partnership with Nintendo.

Camilleri is making his mark on Ferrari 15 months after his surprise appointment as the luxury-car maker's chief executive.