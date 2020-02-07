Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

02/07/2020 | 02:48am EST

Elliott Management has built up a more than $2.5 billion SoftBank stake and is pushing for changes to boost the company's share price.

The NYSE's parent abandoned its pursuit of eBay after investors in the exchange operator pushed back against the move.

Many U.S. companies are maneuvering to sidestep tariffs on Chinese imports, trade lawyers and logistics consultants say.

U.S. stocks rose, with all three major indexes notching records, after China said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports.

Twitter posted record quarterly revenue, but rising costs weighed on the social-media firm's profit.

EU investigators have sought Facebook documents related to the firm's alleged efforts to identify and squash potential rivals.

A criminal probe into corporate auditing is focused on claims that bid-rigging helped Ernst & Young win a competition run by Sealed Air.

Warner Bros. is finalizing agreements with the cast of "Friends" for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max service.

A deal for billionaire Steven A. Cohen to buy a majority stake in the New York Mets has collapsed.

Uber said that it would reach a measure of profitability a year sooner than it previously expected.

Shares of Casper Sleep closed 13% higher on their first day of trading.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 2.36% 38 Delayed Quote.5.23%
FACEBOOK 0.35% 210.85 Delayed Quote.2.73%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION -0.79% 37.48 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.28% 4727 End-of-day quote.0.87%
