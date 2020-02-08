What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. hiring strengthened in January as more Americans hopped into the labor market. Employers added 225,000 jobs, while wages climbed 3.1% from a year earlier.

Credit Suisse CEO Thiam resigned, succumbing to pressure over a spying scandal that has jarred the staid world of Swiss banking.

Tech giant SoftBank will raise far less than anticipated for its next fund, as disillusioned investors have refused to put up new cash.

The Justice Department has closed its antitrust probe of four auto makers that had reached an emissions deal with California.

The two heads of Goldman's flagship private-investing business quit, departures that threaten to undermine a big fundraising push.

Ford elevated strategy chief Jim Farley to the No. 2 job. The auto maker said that manufacturing guru Joe Hinrichs will retire.

U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly gains in months, but the rally paused Friday as all three major indexes lost ground.

Airbus is in advanced talks to acquire Bombardier's remaining stake in the two companies' joint A220 commercial-jet program.