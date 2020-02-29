What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Log in
02/29/2020 | 02:48am EST

U.S. stocks extended a punishing selloff, dragged to their worst week since the financial crisis by mounting investor unease about the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

The Fed's Powell signaled that the central bank was prepared to cut rates to cushion the economy.

Plans to mandate simulator training for pilots before the 737 MAX can return to service could be further complicated by past strains between Boeing and the FAA.

FCC enforcers told the country's top cellphone carriers to pay more than $200 million in penalties for allegedly mishandling sensitive location data.

Wayfair is trying to show it can moderate its losses as revenue growth slows and investor appetite for unprofitable companies dries up.

China's Huawei has approached high-profile figures in Washington to try to turn around negative perceptions of the company.

Harley-Davidson CEO Levatich resigned, leaving the motorcycle maker after years of declining sales.

Coty said that CEO Laubies will leave the company and be succeeded by Jimmy Choo chief Denis.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.40% 275.11 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
COTY INC. -4.55% 9.23 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -10.71% 1.5 End-of-day quote.-27.88%
WAYFAIR INC. -10.15% 63.21 Delayed Quote.-30.05%
