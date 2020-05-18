What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The world's largest auto makers plan to reopen U.S. factories on Monday, but they and their parts suppliers face complications and costs around worker safety and depressed customer demand.

SoftBank is in talks to sell a significant portion of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom.

Fed chief Powell said in a rare TV interview that the U.S. economy could take more than a year to recover from the coronavirus-induced shock.

Japan's economy fell into a recession in the first quarter, when it shrank an annualized 3.4%.

Apple and Google are increasingly winning over Europe to virus-tracking tech, pacifying a leading critic of Silicon Valley's privacy protections.

J.C. Penney is in a race to settle with creditors quickly enough to persuade them it can again make money as the retailer seeks to leave chapter 11.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has snapped up stakes worth billions in U.S. companies amid the pandemic financial fallout.

Investors wary of U.S. crude oil after prices sank below zero are seeking different ways to profit from the energy market.

Fiat Chrysler is in discussions to set up a EUR6.3 billion credit line guaranteed by the Italian government.