Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The world's largest auto makers plan to reopen U.S. factories on Monday, but they and their parts suppliers face complications and costs around worker safety and depressed customer demand.

SoftBank is in talks to sell a significant portion of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom.

Fed chief Powell said in a rare TV interview that the U.S. economy could take more than a year to recover from the coronavirus-induced shock.

Japan's economy fell into a recession in the first quarter, when it shrank an annualized 3.4%.

Apple and Google are increasingly winning over Europe to virus-tracking tech, pacifying a leading critic of Silicon Valley's privacy protections.

J.C. Penney is in a race to settle with creditors quickly enough to persuade them it can again make money as the retailer seeks to leave chapter 11.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has snapped up stakes worth billions in U.S. companies amid the pandemic financial fallout.

Investors wary of U.S. crude oil after prices sank below zero are seeking different ways to profit from the energy market.

Fiat Chrysler is in discussions to set up a EUR6.3 billion credit line guaranteed by the Italian government.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.19% 1373.06 Delayed Quote.2.51%
APPLE INC. -0.59% 307.71 Delayed Quote.4.78%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.40% 13.64 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.75% 33.78 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
T-MOBILE US 2.54% 97.32 Delayed Quote.24.10%
WTI 1.54% 31.015 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aOrdinary Joe no cure for Italy's debt disease
RE
02:56aIDGC OF CENTRE JSC : The MediaTEK-2020 National Competition to take place despite coronavirus
PU
02:49aAldi UK partners Deliveroo for grocery home delivery
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aSaudi Fund Snaps Up Some U.S. Stock Bargains -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aFrance's AMF regulator suspends ban on short-selling
RE
02:45aVisitors to UK shops vanish during virus lockdown - survey
RE
02:41aPRESS RELEASE ON PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR GENERAL GOVERNMENT AND HOUSEHOLDS : 2020 q1
PU
02:36aSoftBank posts record $13 billion operating loss as tech bets slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asia shares dragged higher by S&P 500, oil and gold jump
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
4Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
5WTI : Oil prices rise more than $1 ahead of June WTI contract expiry
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group