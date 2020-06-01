What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. stocks have staged a furious rebound since late March, helping to make them more expensive than they have been in almost two decades, and leaving global markets behind.

A SpaceX capsule carrying two NASA astronauts linked up with the International Space Station during the first such mission by a commercial spacecraft.

The U.S. semiconductor industry will lobby government for billions to keep the country ahead of China and other nations that heavily subsidize their chip industries.

A national meat-supply crunch driven by the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to ease, but suppliers and grocers expect the effects to linger for months.

Vision, the management company behind two leading Lasik surgery brands, filed for chapter 11 and launched a sale process.

Coty is set to appoint its fourth new CEO in less than four years, as the cosmetics and fragrance maker strives to revive slumping sales.

A lack of demographic data is making it harder to get virus relief via a small-business-loan program to communities underserved by traditional banks.