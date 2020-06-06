Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/06/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The U.S. labor market snapped back to life in May, restoring a chunk of the jobs it lost in the first two months of the pandemic. The unemployment rate fell to 13.3% from April's 14.7%.

U.S. stocks surged as the jobs data spurred investors to increase bets on a nascent, if likely uneven, economic recovery. The Dow climbed 3.2%.

The Justice Department is deepening antitrust scrutiny of the U.S. meat industry following complaints from farmers and meat buyers about industry pricing practices.

Stock exchanges scored a win as an appeals court overruled a decision by the SEC to reject their attempt to raise prices for some market-data products.

Sales of newly built homes jumped 21% in May from a year earlier, a survey shows, a sign the housing market is rrecovering from the pandemic's impact.

Facebook's Zuckerberg said the company will review existing policies on how it handles content related to civil unrest or violence.

The British unit of Victoria's Secret owner L Brands filed for protection from creditors.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.63% 133.875 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
L BRANDS, INC. 4.65% 18.68 Delayed Quote.3.09%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.46% 94.325 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
