What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

American oil producers are reopening some idled wells, complicating the crude market's recovery, while they continue to put off most new drilling.

China's labor market is in worse shape than official government data show, anecdotal evidence and economists' calculations suggest.

The U.S. decision to rescind Hong Kong's status as a largely autonomous Chinese territory could herald the impairment of the city's role as a trading and finance hub.

NASA's inspector general is probing an allegation that a high-ranking agency official this year improperly guided Boeing regarding a contest for lunar-lander contracts.

Federal stimulus money is keeping airlines afloat through the crisis, but is proving inadequate to sustain the industry at pre-pandemic size.

The New York Times said editorial-page editor Bennet resigned, a move that follows a controversy stemming from an opinion column.

Chuck E. Cheese is in talks with its lenders to raise money to avoid a bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 11.47% 205.43 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.37% 2.088 End-of-day quote.3.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.15% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 2.39% 41.48 Delayed Quote.28.94%
WTI -1.24% 39.864 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
