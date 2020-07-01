Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/01/2020

Following a quarter in which coronavirus shutdowns sent markets plummeting, U.S. stocks recovered with their best quarter in percentage terms in more than 20 years.

Exxon is resisting writing down the value of its shale assets amid lower oil and gas prices, prompting some accounting experts to complain to regulators.

Shell is writing down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion because of lower energy prices.

The Supreme Court gave online companies broad latitude to trademark their website names, rejecting government-imposed restrictions.

Airbus said it would cut 15,000 jobs across its commercial aircraft division, or 11% of its total workforce, due to the pandemic's impact.

Facebook has classified a large segment of the boogaloo movement as a dangerous organization and banned it from its network.

FedEx said Christmas-like levels in online shopping boosted its quarterly earnings, though revenue fell.

Tribune is in talks to add Alden's Randall Smith to its board as part of a deal that would extend a standstill agreement.

Adidas's global head of human resources is retiring following employee complaints about the company's culture and lack of diversity.

Eileen Murray, the former co-chief executive of Bridgewater, will take over as chairperson of Finra.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.12% 62.85 Real-time Quote.-51.32%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.90% 44.72 Delayed Quote.-36.49%
FACEBOOK 2.91% 227.07 Delayed Quote.10.63%
FEDEX CORPORATION 4.21% 140.22 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.05% 42.3 Delayed Quote.-38.85%
WTI 1.87% 40.3 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
