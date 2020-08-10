What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Simon Property has been in talks with Amazon, the firm many retailers denounce as the mall industry's biggest disrupter, to take over space left by ailing department stores.

Several investment and tech firms are exploring a potential deal for TikTok's U.S. operations, but face hurdles at least as high as those confronting main suitor Microsoft.

Musk's SpaceX won a contract that makes it one of the Pentagon's two primary satellite-launch providers through most of the decade.

The 10-year Treasury has lost its appeal as a market barometer for some investors observing the note's stagnant yield.

A U.S. agency has put a planned $765 million loan to Kodak on hold after the deal came under congressional and regulatory scrutiny.

Life insurers are crunching data in existing medical records to assess the health of would-be policy buyers.

Buffett's Berkshire said earnings surged 86% as a stock-market rebound offset a profit decline in operations and a large write-down.