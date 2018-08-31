Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

08/31/2018 | 08:48am CEST

Trump said he would invoke his emergency authority to freeze pay for civilian federal workers next year, citing the need to restrain the growth of federal spending.

The president said he has put off the decision about whether to fire Sessions from office until at least after the midterm elections.

Harvard puts Asian-American applicants at a disadvantage through the use of a subjective "personal rating" in admissions, the Justice Department said.

U.S. interrogation reports shed new light on an Iraqi Shiite political figure and Iran's role in aiding Iraqi militias that attacked U.S. troops during the Iraq war.

Iran continues to fulfill the key requirements of the 2015 nuclear deal, the U.N. atomic agency said.

The trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico now faces scrutiny from lawmakers in the respective countries.

Labor unions, a traditional adversary of the Republican Party, could be winners in the planned Nafta rewrite.

California moved to reinstate Obama-era open-internet rules, challenging the Trump administration's rollback efforts.

South Korea's leader replaced five cabinet members amid rising discontent over the economy and setbacks on the North's disarmament.

Researchers used a gene-editing tool to repair a gene mutation in dogs with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

