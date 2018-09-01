What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. and Canada missed a deadline imposed by the Trump administration to revamp Nafta, but agreed to extend talks rather than rip up the treaty.

A consultant linked to Manafort pleaded guilty to lobbying for Ukrainian politicians without registering as a foreign agent.

U.S. military and intelligence officials are said to be at odds over the direction of the war in Afghanistan.

Trump said he would spend the weekend studying the freeze on federal pay increases that he announced on Thursday.

Campaign strategists are gearing up to flood Facebook with inflammatory and polarizing ads heading into the midterm elections.

The U.S. is completing plans to double funding for big infrastructure projects around the world, seeking to counter China.

The leader of Russian-backed Ukrainian separatists was killed in an explosion.