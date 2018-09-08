Log in
What's News : World-Wide

09/08/2018

The prospect of resolving the U.S. trade battle with China is fading as the White House draws closer to a deal to revise Nafta.

An ex-Trump campaign adviser was sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI about contacts with a Russian intermediary.

Most nursing homes in Florida are still working to meet backup-power rules triggered by patient deaths after Hurricane Irma.

The president wants Sessions to investigate who penned a critical anonymous opinion column.

Obama accused Trump of "capitalizing on resentment" and urged voters to turnout in November.

Denmark's largest bank is probing $150 billion in transactions that flowed through its Estonia branch from firms with ties to Russia.

A tribunal found Ecuador violated a treaty with the U.S. by allowing its courts to issue a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron.

The U.S. and EU led a diplomatic effort at the U.N. to prevent a Syrian offensive on the opposition's last stronghold.

