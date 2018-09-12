What's News : World-Wide

The threat from Hurricane Florence grew, with officials in the Carolinas and Virginia preparing for a disaster that could knock out power for weeks.

Cardinal Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., said he would discuss his resignation with the pope, as a sex-abuse scandal engulfs the U.S. Catholic Church.

Trump is leaning toward Emmet Flood as the next White House counsel, but West Wing officials have urged him not to rush the pick.

U.S.-backed forces in Syria have begun targeting the last pockets of Islamic State fighters in the country.

The White House said Iranian-backed militias in Iraq had carried out attacks on U.S. diplomatic facilities.

The president marked 9/11 with a stark warning that the U.S. will protect itself from "tyranny" and "evil."

The EPA proposed less-stringent requirements for oil and gas firms dealing with methane-gas leaks.

Turkey's construction boom has begun to unravel, threatening to deepen the nation's currency crisis.

The U.S. military is in talks to expand its operations in Greece amid growing tensions with Turkey.

BOE Gov. Carney agreed to stay on until 2020 to help steer the economy after the U.K. exits the EU.

A suicide bomber killed at least 33 people at a demonstration in Afghanistan.