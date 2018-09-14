Log in
What's News : World-Wide

09/14/2018 | 08:49am CEST

Forecasters and government officials warned that the hours and days after Hurricane Florence strikes the Carolinas are likely to be devastating due to the storm's large size and slow speed.

Trump denied Maria caused 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico, falsely accusing Democrats of inflating the toll.

Turkey's central bank sharply raised interest rates to 24% in an effort to counter the country's economic problems, defying Erdogan's demand to cut them.

Sen. Feinstein reported to the FBI an allegation concerning Kavanaugh that appeared to be connected to an incident of potential sexual abuse when he was a teen.

Explosions and fires hit towns near Boston. Officials said the cause appeared to be related to a gas pipeline.

The pope ordered an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against West Virginia's bishop and accepted his resignation.

Lawmakers reached a bipartisan deal to keep the government open until after the midterms and passed a first tranche of spending bills.

House Republicans advanced a measure to lock in last year's tax cuts on individuals beyond their scheduled expiration date.

New York Gov. Cuomo defeated left-flank challenger Cynthia Nixon in the state's Democratic primary.

Two Russians charged with attempting to kill a former Russian spy in the U.K. said they were there as tourists.

