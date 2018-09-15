What's News : World-Wide

Manafort pleaded guilty to two federal crimes and agreed to cooperate with Mueller's probe, a dramatic turnaround for the ex-Trump campaign chairman.

Florence started its slow march across the Southeast, forcing the rescue of hundreds from floodwaters and claiming at least five lives.

Administration officials considered replacing FEMA's chief -- who faces an inquiry -- as Florence developed.

Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh denied an allegation that he engaged in sexual misconduct in high school.

The governor of Massachusetts declared a state of emergency, a day after a gas utility's pipeline triggered dozens of fires.

North Korea operatives have sought to use U.S. technology and social media networks to evade U.S.-led sanctions and generate income.

The U.S. is convening a coalition to expand surveillance of ships smuggling fuel to North Korea.

Syria has been holding off on an offensive, as Turkey urges armed groups to evacuate Idlib province.

Beijing and the Vatican are set to end a long struggle over who chooses the leaders of Catholicism in China.