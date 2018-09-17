What's News : World-Wide

Trump's conflict with China is set to escalate as the administration plans to impose fresh tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products while Beijing debates new ways to retaliate against U.S. corporations.

A woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers went public with her name for the first time.

Florence continued to douse the Carolinas and unleashed widespread flooding, claiming at least 16 lives.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested on suspicion of killing four prostitutes.

A confidential U.N. report says North Korea has been able to circumvent restrictions, rendering the latest U.N. sanctions ineffective.

Typhoon Mangkhut skidded into mainland China after killing at least 59 people in the Philippines.

A Palestinian teenager fatally stabbed an Israeli-American man in the West Bank, officials said.

Saudi authorities are seeking the death penalty for three prominent clerics.