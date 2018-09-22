Log in
What's News : World-Wide

09/22/2018 | 08:48am CEST

Negotiations between Republicans and lawyers for the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault stretched into late Friday, with both sides trying to shape terms of a hearing.

The economic cost from Florence could be between $38 billion and $50 billion, according to an initial estimate by Moody's Analytics.

Brexit negotiations took a bitter turn as leaders from both sides accused the other of making unreasonable demands.

Rosenstein in spring 2017 suggested secretly recording Trump and recruiting cabinet members to remove him from office, according to memos by McCabe, assertions that Rosenstein disputed.

Trump, in a reversal, said he no longer planned to swiftly declassify and release documents related to the Russia investigations.

A top lawyer for the president this year sought to help pay legal fees for Manafort and Gates.

A deal to stabilize German Chancellor Merkel's government collapsed, forcing the coalition back into talks to resolve the future of an intelligence official.

