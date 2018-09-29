What's News : World-Wide

The fight over Kavanaugh took another unexpected turn as Sen. Flake forced a delay of as long as a week in a Senate vote in order to allow the FBI time to investigate allegations of sexual assault.

Mexico's president-elect told Trudeau he will push to keep Canada in Nafta, reflecting pressure to keep Ottawa on board as the U.S. and Mexico prepare to publish a two-nation deal.

Rosenstein agreed to meet with lawmakers about reports he discussed secretly recording Trump and recruiting cabinet members to remove him.

A House panel voted to make public the transcripts of more than 50 interviews from its Russia probe.

Republican lawmakers met with Google's CEO to air concerns about alleged anticonservative bias.

The deadly bombing of a Yemeni school bus by a Saudi-led military coalition has ignited a new debate in the Trump administration.

The U.S. will close its consulate in Basra, Iraq, citing security risks from Iran.

At least six Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli security forces on the Gaza-Israel border.