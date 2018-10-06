What's News : World-Wide

Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court was all but secured on Friday when Sen. Collins of Maine declared her support on the Senate floor, capping a tumultuous 13-week battle.

Interpol's president was reported missing after traveling home to China, according to French authorities investigating his disappearance.

As Italy nears a budget showdown with the EU, market tremors are hurting its banking system and threatening the economic growth Rome wants to stimulate.

A white police officer was found guilty by a Chicago jury of second-degree murder in the 2014 death of a black teen, whom he shot 16 times.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to a Congolese doctor and a former ISIS captive for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence in war.

New cybersecurity rules will give Chinese authorities sweeping powers to inspect firms' information technology and access proprietary information.

Trump will hit the road next week to sell his new North American trade deal in the U.S. heartland.