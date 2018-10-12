What's News : World-Wide

At least six deaths have been attributed to Michael, which was downgraded to a tropical storm and was drenching the Carolinas on Thursday. Property and crop damage was extensive and one million power customers were offline in six states.

Turkey has what it describes as recordings purporting to show that Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, people familiar with the matter say.

An American pastor is expected to be released Friday from detention and house arrest in Turkey, where he has faced terrorism charges.

Trump is considering as many as five candidates as his new attorney general on the assumption that Sessions will leave later this year.

The White House has decided to move ahead with plans for Trump to meet China's Xi at a multilateral summit next month .

Seniors and other Americans receiving Social Security will see the larg est increase to their benefits in seven years in January.

Average rates for popular health plans sold under the ACA will fall 1.5% next year, according to the Trump administration.

Several FBI employees have been recalled to the U.S. in recent months from posts in Asia for allegedly improper conduct.

Orthodox Christianity's top leader said he would grant Ukraine a self-governing church.