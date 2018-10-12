Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:49am CEST

At least six deaths have been attributed to Michael, which was downgraded to a tropical storm and was drenching the Carolinas on Thursday. Property and crop damage was extensive and one million power customers were offline in six states.

Turkey has what it describes as recordings purporting to show that Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, people familiar with the matter say.

An American pastor is expected to be released Friday from detention and house arrest in Turkey, where he has faced terrorism charges.

Trump is considering as many as five candidates as his new attorney general on the assumption that Sessions will leave later this year.

The White House has decided to move ahead with plans for Trump to meet China's Xi at a multilateral summit next month .

Seniors and other Americans receiving Social Security will see the larg est increase to their benefits in seven years in January.

Average rates for popular health plans sold under the ACA will fall 1.5% next year, according to the Trump administration.

Several FBI employees have been recalled to the U.S. in recent months from posts in Asia for allegedly improper conduct.

Orthodox Christianity's top leader said he would grant Ukraine a self-governing church.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Preparing Zenica hospital for the future
PU
09:48aNATIONAL BANK OF UKRAINE : and Bank of Lithuania to cooperate in the area of innovation development
PU
09:48aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Latest news - Next meeting - Committee on International Trade
PU
09:43aTech, auto stocks drive bounceback in Europe
RE
09:37a'Winter is coming' - Indonesia warns of new crisis from trade war
RE
09:33aIndonesia's September trade deficit seen narrowing but imports remain high - Reuters poll
RE
09:33aMAN TRUCK & BUS : HOYER Petrolog acquires 89 MAN TGS semitrailer tractors for tankers in the UK
PU
09:25aUK to cut hybrid car subsidies
RE
09:21aOil jumps more than 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly drop
RE
09:20aAsia shares bounce after rout, Shanghai crawls higher from four-year trough
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.