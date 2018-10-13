Log in
What's News : World-Wide

10/13/2018 | 08:48am CEST

The Trump administration is moving deliberately to counter what the White House views as years of unbridled Chinese aggression, signaling a new and potentially much colder era in relations.

The death toll from Michael rose to at least 13, as people across six states continued to assess damage from one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S.

The pope accepted the resignation of a U.S. cardinal under fire for his handling of clerical sex abuse but lauded him for his leadership, angering some Catholics.

Turkey freed an American pastor, a move that could help ease tensions with Washington as it seeks U.S. support to avoid a direct confrontation with Saudi Arabia over a journalist's disappearance.

Washington's new point man for Afghan peacemaking met Taliban representatives in the Gulf nation of Qatar.

Elections in two of Germany's most prosperous regions are likely to diminish Merkel's bloc and further destabilize her government.

China put further pressure on exiled businessman and government critic Guo, with a court slapping an $8.7 billion fine on his company.

