What's News : World-Wide

10/15/2018 | 08:49am CEST

The White House and Saudi Arabia traded sharp words about the suspected killing of a Saudi journalist in Turkey, as the case threatened to shake the foundation of the administration's Middle East policy.

Trump said his speech questioning the testimony of a woman who accused Justice Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct was why his nominee was confirmed to the court.

The president opened the door to the possible departure of Defense Secretary Mattis.

Negotiations over Britain's exit from the EU suffered a setback, as the two sides failed to resolve differences, chiefly over how to avoid the re-emergence of a physical border in Ireland.

Germany's political fragmentation deepened after allies of Chancellor Merkel took a beating at a crucial election in Bavaria.

The U.S. is trying to grasp why the number of families from Guatemala seeking asylum in the U.S. has surged past those from El Salvador and Honduras.

The rare defeat of Kremlin-backed candidates in recent regional elections and a slump in Putin's approval ratings highlight Russians' increasing social discontent.

Pope Francis declared Oscar Romero a saint, bestowing Catholicism's highest honor on the archbishop killed by gunmen in his native El Salvador in 1980.

