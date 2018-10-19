Log in
What's News : World-Wide

China's expansion weakened to its slowest pace since the financial crisis, with its rate of growth dropping to a weaker-than-expected 6.5% in the third quarter.

Mnuchin said he won't participate in a Saudi investment conference amid concern Riyadh may be complicit in the disappearance and suspected death of a dissident journalist.

The Khashoggi affair is unlikely to derail the multibillion-dollar nexus that makes Saudi Arabia a top customer of U.S. defense firms.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack that killed the police and intelligence chiefs of Afghanistan's Kandahar province. The top U.S. military commander in the country escaped injury.

The Trump administration is pushing to ease the rollout of new international rules to power commercial ships with environmentally cleaner fuels.

Trump is elevating the issue of immigration with the aim of animating Republican voters in the midterm elections.

Mattis held talks with China's defense minister on the sidelines of a meeting in Singapore in what officials said was an effort to halt the slide in defense relations.

Friction is growing between South Korea and the U.S. over how best to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear program.

The death toll in a shooting-and-bombing rampage at a Crimea college campus rose to 20 as details emerged about an attack that drew comparisons to school shootings in the U.S.

