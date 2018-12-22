Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 08:48am CET

The U.S. government partially shut down early Saturday after lawmakers failed to reach a spending deal that centered on whether to fund construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A divided Supreme Court rejected an administration request to reinstate a ban on asylum claims by immigrants who cross the southern U.S. border illegally.

Trump's decision to draw down troops in Afghanistan could upset a calibrated military strategy and disrupt nascent talks between Washington and the Taliban.

Mattis was blindsided by the president's proposal to remove all U.S. troops from Syria, officials say, and resigned days later.

Justice Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two cancerous growths on her left lung, but there is no evidence of remaining disease.

The Russian operation to influence Americans included a bid to persuade business owners to buy into a marketing campaign and turn over private information.

Gatwick Airport again suffered a shutdown because of a drone sighting but quickly resumed flights.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Trade Experts review Regional AID for Trade Strategy
PU
09:20aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF KINGDOM OF NORW : Troikauttalelse om Sør-Sudan 21. desember
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:18aGoldman Sachs CEO to employees - our compliance is strong
RE
06:17aGovernment Shuts Down Over Border Wall Funding
DJ
04:05aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Wholesale Electricity Market Review 2017/18 - Discussion paper
PU
03:35aJD.com CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
RE
02:45aNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending December 21, 2018
PU
02:35aAs FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors
RE
02:33aShutdown Looms Over Wall Funding
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia seeks $7.5 billion in reparations from Goldman Sachs - FT
2EN+ GROUP PLC : Experts Point to Longstanding Policy in EN+, Rusal Sanctions Removal Plan
3JD.COM : JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
4PVH CORPORATION : CALVIN KLEIN, INC. : and Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons Part Ways
5BARTLETT BRANDS : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.