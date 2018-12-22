What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. government partially shut down early Saturday after lawmakers failed to reach a spending deal that centered on whether to fund construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A divided Supreme Court rejected an administration request to reinstate a ban on asylum claims by immigrants who cross the southern U.S. border illegally.

Trump's decision to draw down troops in Afghanistan could upset a calibrated military strategy and disrupt nascent talks between Washington and the Taliban.

Mattis was blindsided by the president's proposal to remove all U.S. troops from Syria, officials say, and resigned days later.

Justice Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two cancerous growths on her left lung, but there is no evidence of remaining disease.

The Russian operation to influence Americans included a bid to persuade business owners to buy into a marketing campaign and turn over private information.

Gatwick Airport again suffered a shutdown because of a drone sighting but quickly resumed flights.