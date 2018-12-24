What's News : World-Wide

Trump speeded the departure of Defense Secretary Mattis while outlining a slow withdrawal from Syria, moving to reshape his evolving international policies and personnel amid a torrent of largely negative reaction at home and abroad.

Marines deployed overseas had questions for their commanders about the president's orders to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

The administration warned that the partial government shutdown could stretch into January, though the initial impact was expected to be small.

Emergency workers in Indonesia combed through the wreckage of hotels, houses and cars a day after a tsunami left at least 281 people dead.

China's draconian policing of Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang is being replicated in other parts of the country.

Der Spiegel said it would file a criminal complaint against a former writer who falsified reports after discovering he also appeared to have set up a fake charity operation for Syrian children.

Alcohol distilleries will be permitted on Native American lands for the first time since at least 1834 in an effort to give tribes a new way of generating jobs and revenue.