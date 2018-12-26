Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:48am CET

Trump criticized Federal Reserve interest-rate increases and said a partial U.S. government shutdown wouldn't end until Congress funded a wall along the border with Mexico.

Four veteran Fed officials -- most of whom have signaled support for more rate rises -- will become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee in 2019.

A federal judge ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million in a lawsuit filed by the family of Otto Warmbier, who died last year after being imprisoned there.

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died in Border Patrol custody early Christmas morning, the second such death this month.

U.S. farmers and ranchers, having seen exports to China tumble, are bracing for more losses in Japan, their next-biggest Asian market.

Netanyahu could become Israel's longest-serving premier if his gamble to call snap elections in April pays off.

Iran said Tuesday it plans to spend more money on the poor and raise salaries for government employees as it responds to growing U.S. sanctions pressure on its struggling economy.

The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami rose to at least 429 as searchers expect to find more bodies.

Investigators have concluded preliminarily that a maintenance lapse touched off the sequence of events that led to October's fatal Lion Air jetliner crash in Indonesia.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:55aTATA TATA SONS : Steel enables creation of an engineering wonder 'Bogibeel bridge', partners Nation's journey towards tomorrow
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:44aBOJ's Kuroda further waters down pledge to hit target quickly
RE
08:40aBOJ's Kuroda further waters down pledge to hit target quickly
RE
07:30aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Senior Indian official Iran crude essential for sustaining balance in oil trade
PU
07:25aAIR MACAU : Fuel Surcharge Updates
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5U.S. oil edges up after tumbling to lowest since June 2017 on economy fears
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.