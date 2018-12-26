What's News : World-Wide

Trump criticized Federal Reserve interest-rate increases and said a partial U.S. government shutdown wouldn't end until Congress funded a wall along the border with Mexico.

Four veteran Fed officials -- most of whom have signaled support for more rate rises -- will become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee in 2019.

A federal judge ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million in a lawsuit filed by the family of Otto Warmbier, who died last year after being imprisoned there.

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died in Border Patrol custody early Christmas morning, the second such death this month.

U.S. farmers and ranchers, having seen exports to China tumble, are bracing for more losses in Japan, their next-biggest Asian market.

Netanyahu could become Israel's longest-serving premier if his gamble to call snap elections in April pays off.

Iran said Tuesday it plans to spend more money on the poor and raise salaries for government employees as it responds to growing U.S. sanctions pressure on its struggling economy.

The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami rose to at least 429 as searchers expect to find more bodies.

Investigators have concluded preliminarily that a maintenance lapse touched off the sequence of events that led to October's fatal Lion Air jetliner crash in Indonesia.