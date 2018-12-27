Log in
What's News : World-Wide

12/27/2018 | 08:48am CET

More than 100 psychiatric hospitals have remained fully accredited by a major hospital watchdog despite serious safety violations that include lapses linked to the death, abuse or sexual assault of patients.

Trump, accompanied by the first lady, made a surprise visit to American troops in Iraq, marking the president's first visit to a U.S. military combat zone.

The partial government shutdown stretched into its fifth day, with no indication that Trump and Congress would find a way to end the impasse.

Whitaker incorrectly claimed in documents to have been named an Academic All-American while playing football at the University of Iowa.

Homeland Security officials said the agency had taken steps to improve the monitoring of migrants' health and their care after an 8-year-old boy died in Border Patrol custody.

Searchers in Indonesia hampered by rain used helicopters and ships to scour isolated villages for tsunami victims as the death toll climbed to 433.

Iran is cracking down on financial crime, including foreign-currency smuggling, as its economy buckles.

Afghanistan's presidential vote will be postponed, an election official suggested, which could hurt the incumbent leader's hopes for re-election.

Cuban President Díaz-Canel has stepped up the government's control over artistic expression.

