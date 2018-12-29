Log in
What's News : World-Wide

12/29/2018 | 08:48am CET

Trump made a fresh threat to close the southern border if Democrats don't fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, as a partial government shutdown looked set to stretch into the new year.

Gene-editing trials in China are coming under scrutiny for the first time from Beijing authorities, amid international concern.

Syria moved to protect Syrian Kurds who are fighting Islamic State after the U.S. said it would withdraw its troops from the region.

A possible meeting between Trump and the Fed's Powell could pose risks to the perceived independence of the central bank, some say.

A federal judge has blocked the government from cutting drug subsidies to certain hospitals.

Teachers and other public-education employees are quitting their jobs at the fastest rate on record.

A bomb attack on a sightseeing bus near Egypt's famed pyramids killed at least four people and wounded 12 others.

China freed a Canadian citizen who was detained this month, a move that comes amid tensions over Canada's arrest of Huawei's CFO.

