What's News : World-Wide

Trump is re-evaluating a rapid pullout of U.S. troops from Syria but remains committed to pursuing the withdrawal he announced earlier this month, Graham said after a White House meeting.

The U.S. is pressing China to fill in the details of trade and investment proposals Chinese official have made recently, as the two sides try to resolve a trade battle that has rocked global markets.

The partial government shutdown entered its second week and is headed into the new year, with little push in either party to budge on border-wall funding.

U.S. air-safety regulators have announced plans for industry-government pilot projects to test airborne identification of drones.

China is poised to realize an ambitious mission to the far side of the Moon, in one milestone of its effort to challenge U.S. supremacy in space.

An alliance of parties led by Bangladesh's current prime minister won a majority of seats in the country's parliament.

North Korea's Kim sent a letter to the South's Moon expressing hope for a peaceful 2019 in a gesture apparently aimed at reviving stalled bilateral economic projects.