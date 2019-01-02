Log in
What's News : World-Wide

01/02/2019 | 08:48am CET

North Korea's Kim offered a new peace overture in his New Year's address, saying his country is refraining from producing nuclear weapons, a gesture some experts interpreted as a potential opening for resuming talks with Trump.

The president ramped up pressure on Democrats to end an impasse over funding for a border wall, inviting them to a bipartisan meeting on Wednesday amid a partial government shutdown.

Sen. Warren of Massachusetts kicked off Democrats' 2020 presidential campaign, becoming the party's first top-tier candidate to declare an intention to challenge Trump.

Shanahan has taken the post of acting defense secretary after Mattis's exit, vowing to work with Trump to fulfill the president's goals for the military.

The family of an American detained in Russia over espionage allegations said he was traveling there for a wedding and isn't a spy.

Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's first right-wing president elected since the end of military rule three decades ago.

The Labor Department's online portal for seasonal work-visa applications crashed on New Year's Eve amid heavy filing demand.

A German national drove into a crowd in Bottrop, in what police said appears to have been a deliberate attack motivated by xenophobia.

