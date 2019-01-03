What's News : World-Wide

Trump and congressional leaders from both parties showed no sign of progress in resolving the partial government shutdown.

The IRS is one of the agencies that now lacks funding, and a prolonged stalemate would likely delay billions in tax refunds.

The Democratic majority poised to take control of the House has plans to make it easier to raise the federal borrowing limit.

The leaders of China and Taiwan sparred over the prospect of unification, showing a decades-old split remains potentially volatile.

The Trump administration raised questions about Russia's detention of an American citizen, as the U.S. envoy to Moscow visited him.

A Labor Department online portal for seasonal work-visa requests remained down after a crash, leaving many businesses in limbo.

Brazil's new president issued decrees aimed at quickly making changes to the nation's economy.

Congo is being roiled by rising disorder in the wake of a long-delayed and chaotic presidential vote.

An ex-USC assistant coach entered a guilty plea in a college-basketball corruption scandal.

Died: Blake Nordstrom, 58, department-store heir.