What's News : World-Wide

Pelosi was elected House speaker as the 116th Congress convened and Democrats passed bills aimed at bringing the partial government shutdown to an end, but the measures were expected to stall in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Russia charged an American citizen who is detained in Moscow with espionage and said he can be held for up to two months.

Pope Francis warned U.S. Catholic bishops against disunity in the church, amid conflicts over how to respond to a clerical sex-abuse crisis.

The ex-logistics manager of the Sinaloa cartel testified against "El Chapo" Guzmán at the accused drug lord's trial in Brooklyn.

A North Korean diplomat in Rome has gone into hiding along with his wife, South Korean lawmakers said.

A Saudi court opened the country's first trial in the killing of dissident journalist Khashoggi.

Fewer migrants crossed the Mediterranean last year than in 2017, and fewer drowned in the attempt, U.N. data show.

U.K. officials asked the Royal Navy to help patrol the English Channel to deter people trying to enter the country illegally by boat.

Died: Herb Kelleher, 87, maverick co-founder of Southwest Airlines.