What's News : World-Wide

Trump said he was considering declaring a national emergency to build a southern border wall if Congress doesn't fund it, following a meeting with congressional leaders that both the president and Democratic lawmakers described as contentious.

Turkey is asking the U.S. to provide substantial military support so that Turkish forces can assume the main responsibility for fighting Islamic State in Syria.

An American charged with espionage in Russia also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship, heightening the mystery surrounding the case.

An Argentine bishop in a high Vatican post is under investigation for possible sex abuse, presenting a new challenge for the pope.

Germany is investigating the leaking and hacking of personal data belonging to hundreds of politicians and other personalities.

The Supreme Court will again try to tackle the issue of political gerrymandering, taking cases from North Carolina and Maryland.

GOP Sen. Roberts of Kansas will step down at the end of his term in 2020.