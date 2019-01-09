Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 02:49am EST

The president, in a TV address, said a wall along the southern border is key to national security, as he called for lawmakers to fund it and end a partial government shutdown that is days away from becoming the longest in U.S. history.

Trump's plans for a swift Syria exit were upset when Turkey's Erdogan rejected a request to protect U.S.-backed Kurds fighting in the region and instead threatened military strikes against them.

Cancer deaths fell 27% over a quarter century, resulting in an estimated 2.6 million fewer of them during that period, a report said.

The U.S. and China made progress on narrowing their differences on trade issues, but remained far from striking a deal.

Attorneys for Manafort inadvertently disclosed that he gave 2016 presidential polling data to a Kiev associate U.S. officials have linked to Russian intelligence.

The Russian lawyer who met with Trump campaign officials in 2016 was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a U.S. money-laundering case.

The EU imposed its first sanctions against Iran since the nuclear accord was implemented three years ago.

U.S. carbon emissions rose 3.4% in 2018 after three years of declines, an independent research firm said.

London's Heathrow international temporarily halted departing flights after a nearby drone sighting.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aUganda aims to pick bidder to build, operate highway by end-2019
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aWeak German imports widen trade surplus in November
RE
03:01aOil rises by over 1 percent on U.S., China trade talk optimism
RE
03:01aOil rises by over 1 percent on U.S., China trade talk optimism
RE
03:00aSainsbury's lags rivals as Christmas sales dip
RE
03:00aU.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in Beijing - official
RE
02:59aOil rises by over one percent on U.S., China trade talk optimism
RE
02:59aUNIVERSITY OF GUELPH : U of G Prof Talks Burp Reduction in Dairy Cattle
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : APPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION PLAN FOR NEW IPHONES BY 10 PERCENT:..
5LEGAL & GENERAL : LEGAL & GENERAL : Richard Buxton to step down as CEO of Merian Global Investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.