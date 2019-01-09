What's News : World-Wide

The president, in a TV address, said a wall along the southern border is key to national security, as he called for lawmakers to fund it and end a partial government shutdown that is days away from becoming the longest in U.S. history.

Trump's plans for a swift Syria exit were upset when Turkey's Erdogan rejected a request to protect U.S.-backed Kurds fighting in the region and instead threatened military strikes against them.

Cancer deaths fell 27% over a quarter century, resulting in an estimated 2.6 million fewer of them during that period, a report said.

The U.S. and China made progress on narrowing their differences on trade issues, but remained far from striking a deal.

Attorneys for Manafort inadvertently disclosed that he gave 2016 presidential polling data to a Kiev associate U.S. officials have linked to Russian intelligence.

The Russian lawyer who met with Trump campaign officials in 2016 was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a U.S. money-laundering case.

The EU imposed its first sanctions against Iran since the nuclear accord was implemented three years ago.

U.S. carbon emissions rose 3.4% in 2018 after three years of declines, an independent research firm said.

London's Heathrow international temporarily halted departing flights after a nearby drone sighting.