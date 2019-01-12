What's News : World-Wide

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers missed their first paychecks because of the partial government shutdown, as Trump wavered about declaring a national emergency to try to fund a wall along the Mexican border.

Poland charged a Huawei sales director with espionage on behalf of China, raising the stakes over Western allegations the firm is a spying tool for Beijing.

The administration is readying guidance that could let states remodel their Medicaid programs to more closely resemble block grant proposals.

The U.S. military has begun moving equipment out of Syria as it pushes forward on Trump's order to withdraw forces.

The Navy is planning to expand its role in the Arctic as climate change opens up more ocean waterways.

Sen. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, is closing in on announcing a 2020 presidential campaign.

China has escalated efforts to repel foreign criticism of its measures targeting Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

The current flu season appears less severe than the fierce season of 2017-18.