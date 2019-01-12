Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 02:48am EST

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers missed their first paychecks because of the partial government shutdown, as Trump wavered about declaring a national emergency to try to fund a wall along the Mexican border.

Poland charged a Huawei sales director with espionage on behalf of China, raising the stakes over Western allegations the firm is a spying tool for Beijing.

The administration is readying guidance that could let states remodel their Medicaid programs to more closely resemble block grant proposals.

The U.S. military has begun moving equipment out of Syria as it pushes forward on Trump's order to withdraw forces.

The Navy is planning to expand its role in the Arctic as climate change opens up more ocean waterways.

Sen. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, is closing in on announcing a 2020 presidential campaign.

China has escalated efforts to repel foreign criticism of its measures targeting Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

The current flu season appears less severe than the fierce season of 2017-18.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aCHINA'S TAX CUTS LINKED TO EMPLOYMENT, ECONOMIC STABILITY : premier
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:22aOPEC is not the enemy of the US, UAE minister says
RE
02:00aU.S. official says not to grant more waivers on Iran oil sanctions
RE
01:50aUAE energy minister expects average oil price of $70 in 2019
RE
12:54aChina stock market inflows could double in 2019 - securities official
RE
12:05aUnclear how deep and lasting Germany's economic problems are - ECB's Nowotny
RE
01/11Pemex's New York roadshow spooks investors, yields spike
RE
01/11U.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
3APPLE : APPLE : demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone - Qualcomm CEO
4U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
5MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : McCall City Council Unanimously Votes to Take Pause on Midas Gol..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.