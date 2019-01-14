Log in
What's News : World-Wide

01/14/2019 | 02:49am EST

The NSC asked the Pentagon to provide the White House with military options to strike Iran last year, raising concern at the Defense and State Departments.

Trump didn't have official note takers present in his introductory meeting with Russia's Putin and many top administration officials never were briefed on the discussion, officials said.

GOP Sen. Graham asked Trump to reopen the federal government at least temporarily, but the president first wants an agreement on border-wall funding.

Some House Democrats are concerned by what they see as the absence of a clear strategy from party leaders over how to end the partial government shutdown.

Poland joined the U.S. in pressing NATO allies to coordinate efforts to address security challenges from China after the arrest of two men on charges of spying for Beijing.

Netanyahu acknowledged specific Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military assets in Syria.

Venezuela's secret police briefly detained the head of the country's legislature.

Died : Walter Shipley, 83, bank-merger leader.

