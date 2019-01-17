Log in
What's News : World-Wide

01/17/2019 | 02:49am EST

A bombing in Syria claimed by Islamic State killed at least four Americans, hardening divisions in Washington over Trump's plan to withdraw troops from the country.

British leader May survived a no-confidence vote in her government, freeing her to restart the process of trying to find a Brexit deal acceptable to Parliament.

Pelosi urged Trump to delay his State of the Union address, or deliver it in writing, saying unfunded security agencies weren't equipped to protect the event.

House Democrats plan to target acting White House chief of staff Mulvaney over his former role at the CFPB, Rep. Waters said.

Barr as attorney general would have to wrestle early on with whether to make public the conclusions of the Mueller probe.

Chinese lawmakers are accelerating work on a long-sought foreign-investment law, as Beijing seeks a hurried concession to the U.S.

The European Union set restrictions on steel imports to manage fallout from U.S. trade policies.

Michigan State's interim president resigned under pressure, months after being hired to steady the school.

The deadly siege by Islamist militants in Nairobi, Kenya, has jolted a U.S. ally in the war on terrorism.

Died: John Bogle, 89, Vanguard Group founder.

