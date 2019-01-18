Log in
What's News : World-Wide

01/18/2019 | 02:49am EST

U.S. officials are debating dialing back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in a continuing trade battle.

Trump postponed use of a military plane for Pelosi to travel to Afghanistan, a day after the House speaker urged him to delay his State of the Union address.

Cohen hired a small technology company to try to rig online polls in Trump's favor before the last presidential campaign.

Skadden agreed to turn over $4.6 million it made from work it did for Ukraine with Manafort, according to a settlement with the DOJ.

The administration proposed changes that could raise health insurance costs for millions of Americans who get coverage on the job or subsidies under the ACA.

Thousands more children were separated from their parents by U.S. immigration authorities than has been generally known, a government watchdog said.

Trump called for expanded and more sophisticated missile defenses and said allies must share future costs of U.S. protection.

A suspended Chicago policeman and two ex-officers were acquitted of conspiring to cover up the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

The U.S. Army published a long-awaited study of the war in Iraq that criticizes decisions of some top officers.

