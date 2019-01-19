What's News : World-Wide

The legal reasoning behind the DOJ's unusual reversal of an opinion that paved the way for online gambling hewed closely to arguments made by lobbyists for casino magnate and GOP donor Adelson.

Trump and North Korea's Kim will meet for a second summit in late February, the White House said.

The president's advisers are pulling him in opposite directions over the partial government shutdown.

Mueller's office disputed a BuzzFeed report that said Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress.

The DNC said it was targeted by a hack after midterm elections and believes Russians were behind it.

The EU's opening bid in trade talks put it on a collision course with Washington's broader agenda.

An ex-Chicago police officer was sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison for the killing of Laquan McDonald.

Löfven was re-elected as Sweden's prime minister.