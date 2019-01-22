Log in
What's News : World-Wide

01/22/2019 | 02:50am EST

Trump and Cohen pressured CNBC in 2014 to place Trump higher in its top-business-leaders list after Cohen failed to manipulate the rankings.

Giuliani gave conflicting statements about the timeline of negotiations during the 2016 campaign to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California said she is running for president.

Israel said it struck Iranian targets in Syria in response to a missile attack on Israeli-held territory.

The Taliban attacked a base operated by Afghanistan's intelligence agency, killing dozens of soldiers and police.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing targeting U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria.

Investigators accused a Chinese scientist who claimed to have engineered the first gene-edited babies in the world of illegalities.

Puerto Rico took a step toward privatizing its bankrupt public power monopoly.

Venezuela's armed forces quelled a brief uprising at a military stockade, authorities said.

Aviation data show that the government shutdown hasn't jeopardized air-traffic-control safety.

