What's News : World-Wide

01/23/2019 | 01:49am EST

The Supreme Court accepted its first major Second Amendment case in a decade, agreeing to hear a challenge to a New York City gun ordinance.

The justices allowed curbs on military service by transgender people to be put in place while avoiding for now the White House's bid to cancel DACA protections.

The Senate will vote this week on efforts to reopen the federal government for the first time since the partial shutdown began, taking up dueling measures.

An American held in Russia on spying charges unknowingly had what authorities said were state secrets in his possession when he wasarrested, his lawyer said.

Los Angeles teachers will return to work on Wednesday after approving an agreement to end a weeklong strike.

China's plan to become a global technology leader is being widely implemented, a report by two influential U.S. business groups said.

Russia's Putin met with Japan's Abe, talks that came amid deep uncertainty between Tokyo and the U.S.

A range of concerns contributed to a jittery mood among executives at the World Economic Forum.

The family of an American who disappeared in Syria is asking Trump to help with the case.

Died: Russell Baker, 93, Pulitzer-winning writer.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
