What's News : World-Wide

Rival proposals to end the partial government shutdown failed in the Senate, continuing the impasse that has stymied Washington for weeks but reigniting talks between the White House and Congress.

Venezuela's military threw its support behind Maduro, dealing a significant blow to the U.S. effort to back a parallel government and oust him.

The Trump administration on Friday will start returning some asylum-seeking migrants to Mexico to wait for their U.S. immigration-court hearings.

Cohen was subpoenaed to appear before the Senate intelligence panel, a day after he postponed testimony before a House committee.

The Taliban told the U.S. at talks in Qatar that they oppose any attempts by militant groups to use Afghanistan to stage terrorist attacks abroad.

Lawmakers plan to take a fresh crack at getting mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out from government control.

The race to select the next World Bank president could be shaped by a strong international desire for a woman to get the job.

Beijing said an Australian writer has been detained in China on suspicion of threatening state security.

Tshisekedi was sworn in as Congo's president, despite credible evidence of election fraud.