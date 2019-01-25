Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 02:49am EST

Rival proposals to end the partial government shutdown failed in the Senate, continuing the impasse that has stymied Washington for weeks but reigniting talks between the White House and Congress.

Venezuela's military threw its support behind Maduro, dealing a significant blow to the U.S. effort to back a parallel government and oust him.

The Trump administration on Friday will start returning some asylum-seeking migrants to Mexico to wait for their U.S. immigration-court hearings.

Cohen was subpoenaed to appear before the Senate intelligence panel, a day after he postponed testimony before a House committee.

The Taliban told the U.S. at talks in Qatar that they oppose any attempts by militant groups to use Afghanistan to stage terrorist attacks abroad.

Lawmakers plan to take a fresh crack at getting mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out from government control.

The race to select the next World Bank president could be shaped by a strong international desire for a woman to get the job.

Beijing said an Australian writer has been detained in China on suspicion of threatening state security.

Tshisekedi was sworn in as Congo's president, despite credible evidence of election fraud.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aChina's scandal-hit Fanya exchange to begin metals sell-off
RE
03:21aECB committed to keeping interest rates low - Villeroy
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:08aOil prices climb as U.S. threatens sanctions against Venezuela
RE
03:04aOil prices climb as U.S. threatens sanctions against Venezuela
RE
03:01aAsia stocks at seven-week top after U.S. techs rise
RE
02:56aGoldman warns as British MPs examine life after Brexit for banks
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : posts lower than expected loss as savings and 5G demand kick in
4U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
5TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.