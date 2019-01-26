Log in
What's News : World-Wide

01/26/2019 | 02:49am EST

Trump reached a deal with congressional leaders to reopen the government for three weeks despite getting no new funding for a border wall, setting the stage for whirlwind talks.

Stone was charged with lying to Congress to cover up his efforts to obtain and share with Trump campaign officials plans by WikiLeaks to publish emails Russian hackers stole from Democrats.

As many as two million people world-wide have been exposed to a class of generic blood-pressure drugs containing probable human carcinogens, officials said.

Guaidó sought to topple a main pillar of support for Venezuela's Maduro, offering amnesty to military officers who abandon the regime.

A small group of Russian business owners and ethnic Koreans is defying U.S. ire to maintain business ties with North Korea.

Greece ratified a U.S.-backed agreement with Macedonia that aims to help stabilize the region.

About 200 people were missing after a dam belonging to miner Vale burst in southeastern Brazil.

A Muslim-majority region of the Philippines voted in favor of self-rule.

