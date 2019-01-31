Log in
What's News : World-Wide

01/31/2019 | 02:51am EST

The Trump administration's attempt to force out the president of Venezuela marked the opening of a new strategy to exert greater U.S. influence over Latin America, according to administration officials.

The U.S. wants to assemble a coalition of Western nations to create and potentially enforce a new buffer zone in northern Syria.

Trump questioned the competence of U.S. intelligence agencies whose threat assessments differ from his own, drawing rebukes.

Purported hackers obtained and leaked confidential information about Mueller's probe as part of a pro-Russian disinformation campaign.

An Arctic air mass invaded the Midwest, plunging temperatures to their lowest levels in decades.

Border-security negotiations began in Washington, with House Democrats unveiling an opening offer.

The administration unveiled changes to how coveted visas for high-skilled foreign workers are allocated.

The VA announced rules greatly expanding the amount of medical care provided through the private sector.

Foxconn said it would likely use a Wisconsin factory primarily for research rather than manufacturing.

Saudi Arabia ended an antigraft campaign after recovering more than $100 billion in cash and other assets as settlements.

